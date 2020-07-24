US Court Bans Federal Agents From Attacking, Arresting Journalists, Observers in Portland

PORTLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A US court issued an order prohibiting federal law enforcement agents deployed in Portland to use physical force against journalists covering protests in the city and legal observers present on the ground, according to the ruling.

"The Federal Defendants, their agents and employees, and all persons acting under their direction are enjoined from arresting, threatening to arrest, or using physical force directed against any person whom they know or reasonably should know is a Journalist or Legal Observer (as explained below), unless the Federal Defendants have probable cause to believe that such individual has committed a crime," the US District Court for the District of Oregon decided on a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Judge Michael Simon explained that such persons shall not be required to disperse following the issuance of an order to disperse, and shall not be subject to arrest for not dispersing following the issuance of an order to disperse.

Federal officers sent to Portland against the will of local authorities in an attempt to quell protests in the city have attacked, tear-gassed and beaten scores of people, including journalists from Russia's Channel One who earlier this week sustained injuries and had their equipment destroyed while covering protests near the downtown courthouse.