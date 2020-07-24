UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Bans Federal Agents From Attacking, Arresting Journalists, Observers In Portland

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:50 AM

US Court Bans Federal Agents From Attacking, Arresting Journalists, Observers in Portland

PORTLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A US court issued an order prohibiting federal law enforcement agents deployed in Portland to use physical force against journalists covering protests in the city and legal observers present on the ground, according to the ruling.

"The Federal Defendants, their agents and employees, and all persons acting under their direction are enjoined from arresting, threatening to arrest, or using physical force directed against any person whom they know or reasonably should know is a Journalist or Legal Observer (as explained below), unless the Federal Defendants have probable cause to believe that such individual has committed a crime," the US District Court for the District of Oregon decided on a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Judge Michael Simon explained that such persons shall not be required to disperse following the issuance of an order to disperse, and shall not be subject to arrest for not dispersing following the issuance of an order to disperse.

Federal officers sent to Portland against the will of local authorities in an attempt to quell protests in the city have attacked, tear-gassed and beaten scores of people, including journalists from Russia's Channel One who earlier this week sustained injuries and had their equipment destroyed while covering protests near the downtown courthouse.

Related Topics

Russia Portland All From Court

Recent Stories

French Space Agency hails launch of &#039;Hope Pro ..

6 hours ago

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

7 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

8 hours ago

Dalic to stay on as Croatia coach for 2022 World C ..

6 hours ago

US Tries to Push Competitors, Including Huawei, Fr ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.