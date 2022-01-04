UrduPoint.com

US Court Bars Pentagon From Punishing Seamen For Vaccination Refusal

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

US Court Bars Pentagon From Punishing Seamen for Vaccination Refusal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) A US court has prohibited the Department of Defense from sanctioning Navy personnel for their refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19, despite a vaccine mandate for the entire American military, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The ruling is in response to a suit filed by a group of 35 seamen in November 2021 against US President Joe Biden and some members of his administration - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, as well as the Pentagon, over an order of compulsory vaccination for the US military adopted on August 25.

The defendants sought to be exempted from vaccination on religious grounds.

"(The) loss of religious liberties outweighs any forthcoming harm to the Navy," US District Judge Reed O'Connor said in a Monday ruling, as cited by the newspaper.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday that the department was aware of the court decision, which it is currently studying.

In October, the US Navy set a timeline for full vaccination by November 28. Unless they follow the order, personnel will be discharged. The deadline for vaccination of reservists was December 28.

Related Topics

Washington Pentagon Austin August October November December Post From Court

Recent Stories

2-days training workshop on ‘Scientific Writing’ concludes at UVAS

8 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 31 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 31 new community cases of COVID-19, 3rd border-related Omicr ..

16 minutes ago
 Thailand's manufacturing sector contracts amid lac ..

Thailand's manufacturing sector contracts amid lackluster demand

16 minutes ago
 Kenyan police make arrests after 6 killed in grisl ..

Kenyan police make arrests after 6 killed in grisly attack

17 minutes ago
 S.Korean fighter jet makes emergency landing -- me ..

S.Korean fighter jet makes emergency landing -- media

17 minutes ago
 Russia-Mali Armament Cooperation Expansion Depends ..

Russia-Mali Armament Cooperation Expansion Depends On Many Factors - Foreign Min ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.