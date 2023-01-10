UrduPoint.com

US Court Begins Trial In Florida Governor Suit Against Biden Administration - Reports

A federal court in the city of Pensacola, the US state of Florida, has started hearings in the suit filed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis against the administration of US President Joe Biden over immigration policy, the Politico newspaper reported

On Monday, a federal judge in Pensacola heard opening arguments in DeSantis' lawsuit, in which the governor claims that the White House is disregarding current immigration policy by allowing thousands of illegal migrants to enter the United States every month and not detaining them, according to the media outlet.

Politico cited James Percival, Florida's deputy attorney general of legal policy, as saying that the US Department of Homeland Security had "systematically diminished resources for detention" of illegal migrants.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the Biden administration argued that the number of migrants had been growing at the border for decades and no new policy pushing for their release had been implemented, the newspaper reported.

In September 2022, DeSantis sent a plane with about 50 migrants who had illegally crossed the US-Mexico border to Martha's Vineyard, a Massachusetts island where former President Barack Obama has a mansion, in protest against the Democrats' liberal immigration policy. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre condemned this move and said that the Biden administration did not seek to achieve mutual understanding with Florida authorities.

