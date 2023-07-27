WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) A US court canceled on Wednesday the sentencing of Russian national Vladyslav Klyushin, who was convicted by a Federal jury in February on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud, until further notice.

"ELECTRONIC NOTICE CANCELING SENTENCING HEARING scheduled FOR 7/31/2023 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, as to Vladislav Klyushin," the court document said.