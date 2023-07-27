Open Menu

US Court Cancels Sentencing For Russia's Klyushin Until Further Notice - Court Doc

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 12:50 AM

US Court Cancels Sentencing for Russia's Klyushin Until Further Notice - Court Doc

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) A US court canceled on Wednesday the sentencing of Russian national Vladyslav Klyushin, who was convicted by a Federal jury in February on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud, until further notice.

"ELECTRONIC NOTICE CANCELING SENTENCING HEARING scheduled FOR 7/31/2023 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, as to Vladislav Klyushin," the court document said.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia February Court

Recent Stories

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

60 minutes ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

60 minutes ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

59 minutes ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

1 hour ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

1 hour ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

1 hour ago
CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

1 hour ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

1 hour ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

1 hour ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

1 hour ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

1 hour ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World