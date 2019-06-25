US Court Changes Sentencing Date for Russian Citizen Lisov for October 25 - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The US court has changed the sentencing date for Russian citizen Stanislav Lisov, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit computer hacking, from June 25 to October 25, Lisov's lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik.

"We asked to reschedule the hearing as we need to obtain a lot of documents to confirm that he is a good person," Bukh said on Monday.

Bukh pointed out that the US court's move should enable his client to get the minimum prison term.

"We think we were able to elude the most serious charge - 20 years. Now we have only one charge - up to five years," Bukh said.

In February, the US Justice Department said that Lisov admitted to deploying malicious software called NeverQuest that allowed him to remotely control infected computers and steal money from banking and financial accounts.

The Spanish authorities detained Lisov in Barcelona in 2017 and then extradited him to the United States.

US authorities claim Lisov the stole $855,000 via the use of the malware, but attempted to carry out illegal financial operations with $4.4 million. Lisov is also accused of illegally accessing data from financial institutions and selling the data on the black market.