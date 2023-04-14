UrduPoint.com

US Court Charges Teixeira With Retention, Transmission Of Secret Information

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 07:58 PM

A US federal court on Friday charged the suspected leaker of classified Pentagon documents, Jack Teixeira, with the unauthorized retention, removal and transmission of classified information during his first appearance in court that began at 10 a.m. EST (14:00 GMT), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

The court will hold a detention hearing in the case of Teixeira on Wednesday, April 19, Magistrate Judge David Hennessy said.

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested 21-year-old Jack Douglas Teixeira, a member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US government and military documents.

