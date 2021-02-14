UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Clears Way For Extradition Of 2 Americans Over Ex-Nissan Boss' Escape From Japan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Court Clears Way for Extradition of 2 Americans Over Ex-Nissan Boss' Escape From Japan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The US Supreme Court rejected on Saturday a bid by an American father and his son to halt extradition to Japan on charges of helping former Nissan boss jump bail, according to a court filing.

A lower court in Boston ruled in September that Michael Taylor and his son Peter should be handed over to Japan to stand trial on accusations of plotting Carlos Ghosn's daring escape from Tokyo in late 2019.

The two were arrested in the United States in May 2020. They have now exhausted their appeal rights.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on charges of financial wrongdoing and banned from leaving the country. In a bombshell statement, he said on the New Year's Eve in 2019 he was in Lebanon where he fled to in order to escape political persecution.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Tokyo Boston Japan United States Lebanon May September November 2018 2019 2020 From Nissan Court

Recent Stories

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

12 minutes ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

12 minutes ago

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

12 minutes ago

Final arguments, verdict expected in Trump impeach ..

12 minutes ago

Mayor of France' Trappes Under Close Protection Af ..

15 minutes ago

Sharma 161 helps India to 300-6 in second Test

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.