US Court Clears Way for Extradition of 2 Americans Over Ex-Nissan Boss' Escape From Japan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The US Supreme Court rejected on Saturday a bid by an American father and his son to halt extradition to Japan on charges of helping former Nissan boss jump bail, according to a court filing.

A lower court in Boston ruled in September that Michael Taylor and his son Peter should be handed over to Japan to stand trial on accusations of plotting Carlos Ghosn's daring escape from Tokyo in late 2019.

The two were arrested in the United States in May 2020. They have now exhausted their appeal rights.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on charges of financial wrongdoing and banned from leaving the country. In a bombshell statement, he said on the New Year's Eve in 2019 he was in Lebanon where he fled to in order to escape political persecution.