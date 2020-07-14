(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Supreme Court of New York State has ruled to lift the restraining order from Mary Trump, the niece of US President Donald Trump, for her to be able to publicly discuss and promote her upcoming tell-all family memoir, Ted Boutrous, the author's lawyer, said on Tuesday.

"The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family's effort to squelch Mary Trump's core political speech on important issues of public concern," Boutros said on Twitter.

The lawyer cited the First Amendment to the US constitution on the freedom of speech to say that it "forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy."

The ruling comes mere days before Mary Trump's book is scheduled for publication by the Simon & Schuster publishing house, which was also given a temporary restraining order and then cleared of it by Dutchess County Supreme Court Justice Hal Greenwald.

The book, titled "Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," is expected to tell Mary's account of how the US president has, according to her, since early childhood displayed prevalent fixation on his own interests at the expense of others.

The ruling comes after weeks of legal standoff between the Trump family and Mary, who earlier signed a non-disclosure agreement when settling an inner family heritage settlement.