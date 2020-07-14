UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Clears Way For Trump's Niece To Promote Her Book About President - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:06 PM

US Court Clears Way for Trump's Niece to Promote Her Book About President - Lawyer

The Supreme Court of New York State has ruled to lift the restraining order from Mary Trump, the niece of US President Donald Trump, for her to be able to publicly discuss and promote her upcoming tell-all family memoir, Ted Boutrous, the author's lawyer, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Supreme Court of New York State has ruled to lift the restraining order from Mary Trump, the niece of US President Donald Trump, for her to be able to publicly discuss and promote her upcoming tell-all family memoir, Ted Boutrous, the author's lawyer, said on Tuesday.

"The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family's effort to squelch Mary Trump's core political speech on important issues of public concern," Boutros said on Twitter.

The lawyer cited the First Amendment to the US constitution on the freedom of speech to say that it "forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy."

The ruling comes mere days before Mary Trump's book is scheduled for publication by the Simon & Schuster publishing house, which was also given a temporary restraining order and then cleared of it by Dutchess County Supreme Court Justice Hal Greenwald.

The book, titled "Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," is expected to tell Mary's account of how the US president has, according to her, since early childhood displayed prevalent fixation on his own interests at the expense of others.

The ruling comes after weeks of legal standoff between the Trump family and Mary, who earlier signed a non-disclosure agreement when settling an inner family heritage settlement.

Related Topics

Supreme Court World Democracy Twitter Trump Man Mary New York Family From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

23 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

23 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

23 minutes ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

23 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

38 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.