US Court Convicts Defendant Who Shouted 'Kill Mexicans' During Attack - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A Federal jury in the US state of Utah convicted a man of hate crime charges for attacking three people with a metal pole, believing they were Mexicans, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Evidence presented at trial established that on Nov.

27, 2018, [Alan] Covington entered a tire store, shouted at employees that he wanted to 'kill Mexicans,' and then struck an employee in the head with a metal pole, the release said.

While the victim's father cradled his son's head, Covington used the metal pole to strike the father and also swung the pole at a third man who intervened to stop the attack, the release added.

When arrested by police near the tire store, the defendant had a metal pole and a hatchet in his possession, according to the release.

Covington faces a maximum sentence of life in in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the release.