US Court Convicts Puerto Rico Lawyer for Accepting Bribes to Rig Contracts - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) A former attorney for three municipalities in the US territory of Puerto Rico was found guilty of accepting bribes from a contractor in exchange for help winning contracts, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

"According to the indictment and evidence introduced at trial, at various times between July 2009 and June 2012, [Alejandro] Carrasco was an attorney providing legal services to the Puerto Rican municipalities of Barceloneta, Rio Grande and Juncos," the release said on Wednesday.

"During that time, he accepted bribes, disguised as legal fees, from a contractor in exchange for assisting the contractor in obtaining contracts with the three municipalities."

Carrasco received about $180,000 in bribes in exchange for helping the contractor obtain more than $2.3 million in municipal contracts, the release said.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for March 12, 2020, the release added.