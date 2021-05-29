US Court Convicts Russian National Alexander Zhukov on Four Counts - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) A US court convicted Russian national Alexander Zhukov on four counts, his lawyer Zachary Margulis-Ohnuma told Sputnik.

"I can confirm that he was convicted on all four counts," Margulis-Ohnuma said on Friday.

The office of Mark Lesko, acting United States Attorney Eastern District of New York, noted that Zhukov was convicted by a Federal jury in Brooklyn of four counts of a superseding indictment charging him with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and money laundering.