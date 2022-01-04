US Court Delays Arraignment for Russian National Klyushin Until January 5 - Judge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The arraignment of Russian national Vladislav Klyushin was rescheduled for January 5 at 1:00 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) by US Judge Marianne Bowler on Monday in order to give Klyushin's legal team additional time to make filings with the court.

Bowler moved Klyushin's arraignment and detention hearing from Monday to Wednesday so that the defendant's legal team can submit more filings to the court prior to the hearing.

Klyushin alongside four other Russian nationals were indicted by US authorities in December over alleged involvement in a global hacking and trading scheme that purportedly netted the defendants at least $82 million in profit by using stolen company data to inform trading decisions.