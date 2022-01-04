UrduPoint.com

US Court Delays Arraignment For Russian National Klyushin Until January 5 - Judge

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US Court Delays Arraignment for Russian National Klyushin Until January 5 - Judge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The arraignment of Russian national Vladislav Klyushin was rescheduled for January 5 at 1:00 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) by US Judge Marianne Bowler on Monday in order to give Klyushin's legal team additional time to make filings with the court.

Bowler moved Klyushin's arraignment and detention hearing from Monday to Wednesday so that the defendant's legal team can submit more filings to the court prior to the hearing.

Klyushin alongside four other Russian nationals were indicted by US authorities in December over alleged involvement in a global hacking and trading scheme that purportedly netted the defendants at least $82 million in profit by using stolen company data to inform trading decisions.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Company January December From Million Court Hacking P

Recent Stories

Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Rep ..

Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Reports

1 hour ago
 Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Kat ..

Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple

1 hour ago
 US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Withou ..

US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Without Spectators as COVID-19 Preca ..

1 hour ago
 Census vital for providing policy base line: Chair ..

Census vital for providing policy base line: Chairman BRA

1 hour ago
 Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capit ..

Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capital Area Due to First Snowfall ..

1 hour ago
 EU to Grant Croatia Extra $360Mln in Post-Quake Re ..

EU to Grant Croatia Extra $360Mln in Post-Quake Relief Aid

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.