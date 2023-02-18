UrduPoint.com

US Court Delays Hearing In Case Against Russian Businessman Vinnik Due To Scheduling Error

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 04:20 AM

US Court Delays Hearing in Case Against Russian Businessman Vinnik Due to Scheduling Error

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) A hearing in the criminal case brought by the United States against Russian businessman Alexander Vinnik has been delayed due to a scheduling error by the jail at which he is detained, defense attorney David Rizk said.

Rizk, government prosecutors and court personnel showed up for a status conference in Vinnik's case scheduled for Friday afternoon; however, the hearing was unable to proceed without Vinnik, who was not present due to a "scheduling snafu" at the jail, Rizk said.

The US government is charging Vinnik with financial crimes, including money laundering, linked to his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e.

The government is accusing Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through BTC-e by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.

Vinnik denies the charges against him.

The status conference in Vinnik's case was rescheduled to Friday, February 24.

Vinnik's defense team said in December that the Russian businessman has been the subject of "serious discussions" for a prisoner swap between Washington and Moscow.

