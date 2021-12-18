WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The US District Court for the middle District of Florida denied the motion filed by Russia's Novatek CFO Mark Gyetvay to dismiss the indictment against him.

"Defendant Mark A. Gyetvay's 'Motion to Dismiss the Indictment' is denied without prejudice to any right Defendant may have to challenge the superseding indictment," the court document signed by Judge Thomas Barber said on Friday.

The US authorities arrested Gyetvay on September 23 on tax evasion charges related to $93 million he had saved in offshore accounts.

The Justice Department alleges that Gyetvay engaged in a scheme to defraud the US government by failing to disclose and pay taxes on the assets in the offshore accounts.