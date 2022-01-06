UrduPoint.com

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Orders Him Held Until Trial - Judge

Russian national Vladislav Klyushin was denied bail and ordered detained until his trial for an alleged hacking and trading scheme due to concerns about assuring his appearance if released, US Judge Marianne Bowler said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Russian national Vladislav Klyushin was denied bail and ordered detained until his trial for an alleged hacking and trading scheme due to concerns about assuring his appearance if released, US Judge Marianne Bowler said on Wednesday.

Bowler ordered Klyushin detained until trial during a virtual court hearing due to his substantial risk of flight.

Klyushin is a "sophisticated" individual who is familiar with international travel and could have a number of assets in countries around the world, Bowler said.

Klyushin and four other Russian nationals are charged with crimes connected to an alleged global hacking and trading scheme that purportedly netted the defendants at least $82 million in profit using stolen company data to inform trading decisions.

