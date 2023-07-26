(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) A US court denied a request by Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to acquit his convictions on conspiracy and fraud charges based on an improper legal venue, according to a court order filed Wednesday.

Earlier this year, a jury in Boston found Klyushin guilty of conspiracy to obtain unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud. Klyushin moved for a judgment of acquittal, based on the argument that Boston was not a proper venue for his trial.

"After hearing (the arguments), the Court denies the motion to acquit," the filing said.

The order was signed by� Judge Patti Saris of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

A rational jury had sufficient evidence to conclude that essential elements of the crimes occurred in Massachusetts under a preponderance standard, the filing said.

A sentencing hearing in Klyushin's case is scheduled for July 31, attorney Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik earlier this month.