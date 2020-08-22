UrduPoint.com
US Court Dismisses Extortion Charges Against Russian National Osipova - Document

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 01:00 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020)   US Federal judges on Friday set aside the guilty verdict of Russian national Bogdana Osipova (Mobley) on charges of extortion, a document filed in the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth District showed.

"We vacate Osipova's Section 875(b) convictions and the restitution order, and remand for resentencing," the judges said, referring to the clause in the US Code on extortion.

