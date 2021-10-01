US Court Dismisses Indictment Against Russian National Serguei Adoniev - Filing

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The US District Court for the Central District of California on Friday dismissed the indictment against Russian businessman Serguei Adoniev, Judge Dale Fischer said in court filing.

"For good cause shown, it is hereby ordered that the Indictment is dismissed with prejudice as to defendant Serguei Adoniev," Fischer said.

Adoniev, who founded the Yota Devices telecommunication company, pleaded guilty in 1998 for providing illegal supplies of sugar to Kazakhstan through his US-based company.

At the time, he faced a penalty of $4 million and a sentence of up to 30 months in prison.

However, Adoniev could not enter the United States as a result of his conviction and could not dispute it.

On September 28, Adoniev filed a motion in the US District Court to dismiss his case. The court agreed that the defendant had no chance to dispute his conviction earlier.

"His conviction was flawed by errors of a fundamental character," Fischer said, adding that Adoniev's conviction is vacated.

