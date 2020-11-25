WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) A US court dismissed an excessive force lawsuit filed by the family of Ibragim Todashev against FBI agent Aaron McFarlane who shot him dead while investigating the 2013 Boston marathon bombings, court documents showed on Tuesday.

Todashev was a friend of suspected Boston marathon bomber Dzhokar Tsarnaev. On May 22, 2013, FBI agent Aaron McFarlane fatally shot Ibragim Todashev during a police interview in connection with the Boston Marathon bombings and a triple homicide in Waltham, Massachusetts in 2011.

"Individual Federal Defendant McFarlane's Motion to Dismiss... is granted," US District Judge Carlos Mendoza said in the ruling.

He cited earlier court decisions on the case in favor of the United States and McFarlane.

McFarlane was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing after a Florida prosecutor and the US Justice Department ruled separately that the FBI agent acted in self-defense.

Dzhokar Tsarnaev's older brother Tamerlan was killed in a gunfight with police four days after the bombings.