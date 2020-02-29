UrduPoint.com
US Court Dismisses Lawsuit To Force Ex-White House Counsel Impeachment Testimony - Filing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Federal judges ordered the House of Representatives to drop its legal action to force impeachment testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn, court documents revealed.

"The DC Circuit has ordered the House lawsuit to compel former White House Counsel Don McGahn's testimony be dismissed, agreeing with DOJ [Department of Justice] that Article III of the Constitution forbids the court from resolving the interbranch information dispute," the document said on Friday.

Last summer, the House of Representatives passed a resolution that authorized the Judiciary Committee to launch court proceedings against McGahn over his decision to disobey a congressional subpoena to testify.

On February 5, the Republican-majority Senate voted along partisan lines to acquit US President Donald Trump of impeachment charges, ending a grueling five-month process.

More Stories From World

