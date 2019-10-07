US Court Dismisses Trump Bid to Block Subpoena Requesting His Tax Returns - Ruling

US District Judge Victor Marrero on Monday dismissed President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block a grand jury subpoena that requested that Trump provide his tax returns, saying the president's effort was an overreach of presidential power

"The expansive notion of constitutional immunity invoked here to shield the President from judicial process would constitute an overreach of executive power," Marrero, who sits in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, wrote in his decision.

Marrero also said Trump's argument for complete presidential immunity from a criminal investigation was "repugnant" to the government structure and constitutional values of the United States.

"This court cannot endorse such a categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity from judicial process as being countenanced by the nation's constitutional plan," Marrero wrote.

Trump has not immediately reacted to the US District Court's ruling.