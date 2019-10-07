UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Dismisses Trump Bid To Block Subpoena Requesting His Tax Returns - Ruling

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:13 PM

US Court Dismisses Trump Bid to Block Subpoena Requesting His Tax Returns - Ruling

US District Judge Victor Marrero on Monday dismissed President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block a grand jury subpoena that requested that Trump provide his tax returns, saying the president's effort was an overreach of presidential power

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) US District Judge Victor Marrero on Monday dismissed President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block a grand jury subpoena that requested that Trump provide his tax returns, saying the president's effort was an overreach of presidential power.

"The expansive notion of constitutional immunity invoked here to shield the President from judicial process would constitute an overreach of executive power," Marrero, who sits in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, wrote in his decision.

Marrero also said Trump's argument for complete presidential immunity from a criminal investigation was "repugnant" to the government structure and constitutional values of the United States.

"This court cannot endorse such a categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity from judicial process as being countenanced by the nation's constitutional plan," Marrero wrote.

Trump has not immediately reacted to the US District Court's ruling.

Related Topics

Immunity Trump New York United States Criminals From Government Court

Recent Stories

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges g ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed adds new members to Abu Dhabi Ex ..

16 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects counsel for Rao Anwar's appe ..

3 minutes ago

Criminal activities increased at alarming rate in ..

3 minutes ago

US Appeals Court Grants Trump Temporary Stay on Ta ..

3 minutes ago

Future star Haider Ali aims to maintain upward mov ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.