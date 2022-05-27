US Court Dismisses Trump Lawsuit to Stop Financial Probe - New York Attorney General

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) A US Federal court dismissed the lawsuit by former president Donald Trump to stop an investigation into the Trump Organization's finances, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Friday.

"In a big victory, a federal court has dismissed Donald Trump's baseless lawsuit to stop my office's investigation into his and the Trump Organization's financial dealings," James said via Twitter.

The Office of the New York Attorney General has been investigating the Trump family and Trump Organization to determine whether they inflated the value of their assets to obtain loans beyond merit, despite attempts by Trump and his legal team to halt the state probe through noncompliance and appeals.

Trump was ordered by a New York Judge to pay $110,000 in fines in order to lift civil contempt findings against him, which resulted from his family's refusal to comply with subpoenas issued by James.

"Frivolous lawsuits won't stop us from completing our lawful, legitimate investigation," James said.

Trump and his company have denied any wrongdoing. The former president had previously called James' probe "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time."