UrduPoint.com

US Court Drops Charges Against Actor Alec Baldwin - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

US Court Drops Charges Against Actor Alec Baldwin - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) A US court dropped charges against Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, ABC news reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on a movie set in October 2021, the report stated.

In February 2023 Baldwin pleaded not guilty.

Hutchins was killed when a gun held by Baldwin fired during a scene rehearsal on the set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch. A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Baldwin and other important members of the movie production on February 15, 2022.

Related Topics

Film And Movies February October Court

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

7 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

22 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

52 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser S ..

Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser Sultan bin Quran Mosque

1 hour ago
 Parliament supreme institution of country: Ministe ..

Parliament supreme institution of country: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.