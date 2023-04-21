US Court Drops Charges Against Actor Alec Baldwin - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) A US court dropped charges against Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, ABC news reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on a movie set in October 2021, the report stated.

In February 2023 Baldwin pleaded not guilty.

Hutchins was killed when a gun held by Baldwin fired during a scene rehearsal on the set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch. A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Baldwin and other important members of the movie production on February 15, 2022.