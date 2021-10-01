(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) A US Federal court has modified Novatek Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay's conditions of release by moving him from house arrest to curfew, a court document revealed on Thursday.

The court document said Gyetvay must be at his residence from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time.

Gyetvay is also not allowed to travel beyond Lee and Collier counties in the state of Florida, the court document said.

A separate court document revealed on Thursday that Gyetvay is allowed to transfer cash, but not securities, from his Morgan Stanley account to another account.

The court previously said Gyetvay's securities from his Morgan Stanley account will be used for his bond.

On September 23, US authorities arrested Gyetvay on tax evasion charges related to a sum of $93 million stored in offshore accounts. The Department of Justice said Gyetvay allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States by concealing his ownership and control over substantial offshore assets and by failing to file and pay taxes on millions of Dollars of income.

Gyetvay was later released on an $80 million bond.