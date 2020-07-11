UrduPoint.com
US Court Finds Russian Citizen Nikulin Guilty Of Committing Cybercrimes - Verdict

Sat 11th July 2020 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) A US court found Russian citizen Yevgeniy Nikulin guilty of committing cybercrimes, the verdict read by a judge says.

It took jury members less than a day to make a verdict on the case.

The Czech police detained the Russian national in October 2016 and extradited him to the US in March 2018. The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.

The US accuses Nikulin of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring's online services. Nikulin has pleaded not guilty.

