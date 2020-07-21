US Court Fines 6 Puerto Rico Security Firms Nearly $1Mln for Back Wages - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) A Federal judge in the US territory of Puerto Rico ordered six private security firms to pay employees that were wrongly classified as private contractors nearly $1 million in back wages, the Labor Department said in a press release on Monday.

"The court found that the defendants... were joint employers and erroneously classified security guard employees as independent contractors, resulting in their failure to pay minimum wage and overtime required by the FLSA [Fair Labor Standards Act]," the release said.

The release listed six companies and executives, including Orlando Morales and Joel Cruz, who were ordered to pay an additional $226,442 in civil penalties for violating an earlier court order in a related case, the release said.

The court found that that the employers failed to pay any wages to 51 security guard employees, resulting in minimum wage violations; and paid only straight time without required overtime payment to 394 guards who worked more than 40 hours in a workweek, the release added.

The court further concluded that the employers created false time records and provided those falsified records to the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division during its investigation, in addition to failing to maintain accurate and complete payroll records, according to the release.