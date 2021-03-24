UrduPoint.com
US Court Finishes Selection Of Jurors For Trial Of Officer Chauvin In George Floyd Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:54 AM

A Minneapolis court on Tuesday completed the selection of jurors in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) A Minneapolis court on Tuesday completed the selection of jurors in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd.

"We have fifteen [jurors]. Fourteen will be seated," Judge Peter Cahill said in court, adding that one of the jurors will be excused just before the beginning of the trial on March 29.

Cahil said the trial process will now move forward with 12 jurors and 2 alternates.

The court questioned more than 130 candidates during the jury selectin process.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25, 2020 after a Minneapolis police officer Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes despite pleas that he could not breathe. A video captured the incident, which sparked a wave of protests across the United States against racially motivated police brutality.

