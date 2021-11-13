UrduPoint.com

US Court Frees Pop Star Britney Spears From Conservatorship - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny freed Britney Spears from the conservatorship of her father James Spears during a court hearing, NBC news reported.

Penny ended the 13-year conservatorship of Britney Spears' father James Spears, which allowed him to make professional, social and financial decisions over her in the past.

In 2008, James Spears was declared temporary conservator of his daughter's estate, later made termless. Britney Spears asked the court in June 2021 to terminate the conservatorship. In August, James Spears said he would agree to step down as Britney's conservator and help prepare the transition to a new one. A court in September formally suspended the conservatorship.

