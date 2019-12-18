UrduPoint.com
US Court Grants Butina's Voluntary Dismissal Of Appeal, Case Dismissed - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) A US court has granted Russian national Maria Butina's request for voluntary dismissal of her appeal, a court filing revealed.

"In accordance with the order of December 17, 2019 motion for voluntary dismissal of her appeal is granted and this case be dismissed," the court filing said on Tuesday.

On November 27, Butina asked the US court to dismiss her appeal.

Butina was arrested by US authorities in July 2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent.

Butina was then deported to Russia on October 25 after her sentence was slightly reduced for good behavior.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's sentence a disgrace of the US judicial system and accused the court of carrying out a political order.

The US authorities forced Butina to spend a significance part of her sentence in solitary confinement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Butina's indictment was unjustified because she was not tasked to perform any mission on behalf of the Russian government.

