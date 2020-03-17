UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:50 AM

US Court Grants Prosecutors' Motion to Drop Case Against Russia's Concord Management

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) A US court granted the prosecutors' motion to drop the case against Russia's Concord Management.

"Before the Court is the government's [381] Motion to Dismiss Count One of the Indictment with prejudice as to Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering (the "Concord Defendants") pursuant to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 48(a)," the court said in its minute order.

"The government's motion is GRANTED. Accordingly, Count One of the [1] Indictment and [247] Superseding Indictment is dismissed with prejudice as to the Concord Defendants," it said.

Earlier, court documents revealed that US prosecutors had dropped their case against Russia's Concord Management and Consulting over election meddling allegations because it risked exposing law enforcement techniques and threatened American security.

