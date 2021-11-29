A US court halted on Monday a vaccine mandate imposed by the Biden administration on all healthcare workers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) A US court halted on Monday a vaccine mandate imposed by the Biden administration on all healthcare workers.

"For the foregoing reasons, Plaintiffs' Motion for Preliminary Injunction is granted," judge Matthew Schelp from the US district court for the Eastern District of Missouri said in an order related to a lawsuit filed by 10 US states, namely Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

The court ordered the defendants immediately cease all implementation or enforcement of the mandate with Comment Period as to any Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers within those 10 states.

The judge also said that defendants are preliminarily enjoined from the implementation and enforcement of this mandate.

On November 4, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued an Interim Final Rule with Comment Period that requires nearly every employee, volunteer, and third-party contractor working at 15 categories of healthcare facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the court filing said. Five days later, 10 US states filed a complaint challenging this mandate.

The attorneys generals of several US states announced earlier in November their intention to sue the Biden administration over the new COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses with at least 100 employees.