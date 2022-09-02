UrduPoint.com

US Court Holds Hearing In Trump Request For Special Master But Makes No Ruling - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 12:37 AM

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - Reports

A US federal judge held a hearing on former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI during a raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last month, but did not make a ruling on the matter, CNN reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) A US Federal judge held a hearing on former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI during a raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last month, but did not make a ruling on the matter, CNN reported on Thursday.

Judge Aileen Cannon of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida heard arguments from government prosecutors and Trump's legal defense team regarding whether to appoint a neutral special master to review the documents taken from the Mar-a-Lago residence by the FBI, the report said.

However, Cannon did not make a ruling from the bench, according to the report.

The FBI seized the documents from Trump's residence in connection to a probe of whether materials stored there were of a sensitive nature, and whether the improper storage of such could constitute violations of national security protocols.

Trump has denied allegations of storing classified information at his residence and condemned the investigation as being politically motivated to prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential election. Trump claims to have declassified any materials stored in his residence and insists he would have cooperated with federal agents if asked.

Trump's legal team has argued that a special master - a neutral attorney to review the materials allegedly related to the case - is necessary to maintain a fair legal process and protect the former president's rights. The government prosecutors have argued that a special master is not needed in the case.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Trump Florida FBI From Government Court

Recent Stories

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

2 minutes ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

2 minutes ago
 Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

10 minutes ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

11 minutes ago
 Syrian Air Defense Destroys 3 Israeli Missiles Fir ..

Syrian Air Defense Destroys 3 Israeli Missiles Fired at Airfields in Aleppo, Dam ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.