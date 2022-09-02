US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - Reports

A US federal judge held a hearing on former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI during a raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last month, but did not make a ruling on the matter, CNN reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) A US Federal judge held a hearing on former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI during a raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last month, but did not make a ruling on the matter, CNN reported on Thursday.

Judge Aileen Cannon of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida heard arguments from government prosecutors and Trump's legal defense team regarding whether to appoint a neutral special master to review the documents taken from the Mar-a-Lago residence by the FBI, the report said.

However, Cannon did not make a ruling from the bench, according to the report.

The FBI seized the documents from Trump's residence in connection to a probe of whether materials stored there were of a sensitive nature, and whether the improper storage of such could constitute violations of national security protocols.

Trump has denied allegations of storing classified information at his residence and condemned the investigation as being politically motivated to prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential election. Trump claims to have declassified any materials stored in his residence and insists he would have cooperated with federal agents if asked.

Trump's legal team has argued that a special master - a neutral attorney to review the materials allegedly related to the case - is necessary to maintain a fair legal process and protect the former president's rights. The government prosecutors have argued that a special master is not needed in the case.