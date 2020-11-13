US Court in Pennsylvania Rejects Republican Effort to Block Late-Arriving Ballots - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has rejected a Republican party lawsuit seeking to invalidate nearly 10,000 late-arriving ballots in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, a court document revealed on Friday.

"Further, and independent of our holding on standing, we hold that the District Court did not err in denying Plaintiffs' motion for injunctive relief out of concern for the settled expectations of voters and election officials. We will affirm the District Court's denial of Plaintiffs' emergency motion for a TRO or preliminary injunction," the court document said.