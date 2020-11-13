UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court In Pennsylvania Rejects Republican Effort To Block Late-Arriving Ballots - Filing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Court in Pennsylvania Rejects Republican Effort to Block Late-Arriving Ballots - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has rejected a Republican party lawsuit seeking to invalidate nearly 10,000 late-arriving ballots in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, a court document revealed on Friday.

"Further, and independent of our holding on standing, we hold that the District Court did not err in denying Plaintiffs' motion for injunctive relief out of concern for the settled expectations of voters and election officials. We will affirm the District Court's denial of Plaintiffs' emergency motion for a TRO or preliminary injunction," the court document said.

Related Topics

Election Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-c ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Firdous for implementing coronavirus SOPs

11 minutes ago

Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 live ..

11 minutes ago

No. 1 Johnson, Frittelli match Casey for Masters l ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister appoints Malik Aamir Dogar as SAPM ..

29 minutes ago

Govt ready to initiate dialogue on electoral refor ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.