US Court In Pennsylvania Rejects Republican Effort To Block Late-Arriving Ballots - Filing

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Court in Pennsylvania Rejects Republican Effort to Block Late-Arriving Ballots - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has rejected a Republican party lawsuit seeking to invalidate nearly 10,000 late-arriving ballots in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, a court document revealed on Friday.

"Further, and independent of our holding on standing, we hold that the District Court did not err in denying Plaintiffs' motion for injunctive relief out of concern for the settled expectations of voters and election officials. We will affirm the District Court's denial of Plaintiffs' emergency motion for a TRO or preliminary injunction," the court document said.

The US Supreme Court had previously mandated counties to segregate any ballots received three days after Election Day, within the period permitted for mail-in voting.

Pennsylvania officials estimate that there are about 10,000 votes at stake and only a subset deal with identification corrections or missing information.

The court said the plaintiffs lack standing under the Elections Clause and Electors Clause to sue over alleged issues attributable to the state government's violations of the Elections Clause.

Major US corporate media outlets have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. However, incumbent President Donald Trump has said he won but victory was stolen from him via massive fraud.

Trump said he seeks that all legal votes are counted and all illegal ones discarded, and would seek redress through audits, recounting and legal action in state and Federal court.

