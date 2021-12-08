US Court Indicts 6 Mexicans Running Massive Kidnapping Scheme

The US Justice Department said that it has charged six Mexican citizens suspected of abducting nine people and killing six of them, including several American nationals

"A federal grand jury today returned an indictment against six members of a Tijuana, Mexico-based hostage-taking organization that allegedly kidnapped nine victims and murdered six of them - including three United States citizens - some of them after their families paid ransom for their release," a statement issued overnight Wednesday read.

According to the department, the alleged leader of the criminal group, who is also one of the defendants, headed the hostage-taking and extortion operations from January-April of the last year.

Their activities targeted either US citizens or Mexican nationals with relatives in the United States.

The suspects are currently in custody in Mexico where they are also facing charges. If convicted, they will be sentenced either to death or life imprisonment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, dealing with the case, believes that there might be other yet unidentified victims, the statement read.