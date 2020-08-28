UrduPoint.com
US Court Indicts Iranians, Indonesians For Violating Iran Sanctions - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:17 PM

US Court Indicts Iranians, Indonesians for Violating Iran Sanctions - Justice Dept.

Two Iranian and two Indonesian citizens have been indicted in a Virginia court on charges of conspiring to defy US sanctions by sending aircraft parts to Iran, the Department of Justice said in a news release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Two Iranian and two Indonesian citizens have been indicted in a Virginia court on charges of conspiring to defy US sanctions by sending aircraft parts to Iran, the Department of Justice said in a news release on Friday.

"A Federal grand jury returned an indictment [on Thursday] charging two citizens of Iran and two citizens of Indonesia with 19 counts related to exporting US aircraft parts to Iran, in violation of US export laws and sanctions against Iran," the release said.

According to the indictment, Sahebali Moulaei, 56, Mohsen Faghihi, 54, Arnold Kaunang, 26 and Alfrets Kaunang, 55, conspired to export aircraft parts made in the United States to a state-owned company in Iran without receiving a license from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the release said.

According to the indictment, Faghihi, a procurement agent for Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Company, sent purchase orders for the parts to Moulaei, a managing director of an Iranian procurement company. Moulaei then solicited the Kaunangs in Indonesia, to supply the parts, the release said.

If convicted, each of the four defendants faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for violating the US federal IEEPA Act and a maximum penalty of ten years in prison for each of the smuggling offenses, the release added.

