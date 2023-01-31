UrduPoint.com

US Court Indicts New Mexico Political Candidate For Shootings At Homes Of Local Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Republican candidate for New Mexico Representative Solomon Pena has been indicted on 14 criminal counts for shooting at residences of local officials after he lost the election, Bernalillo County district attorney said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Republican candidate for New Mexico Representative Solomon Pena has been indicted on 14 criminal counts for shooting at residences of local officials after he lost the election, Bernalillo County district attorney said.

"A Bernalillo County Grand Jury has indicted Solomon Pena on 14 criminal charges ... Police say Pena targeted multiple elected officials in Bernalillo County over the last two months, where gunshots were fired at their homes and businesses," the attorney said in a statement.

In particular, the jury indicted Pena on three counts of criminal solicitation to commit a shooting at a dwelling, four counts of shooting at a dwelling, two counts of conspiracy, two counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, attempting to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons.

According to NBC news, Pena ran for a seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives but lost to incumbent Democrat Miguel P. Garcia. Pena responded to the results of the vote by saying the election had been "rigged" and sent his complaints to some officials, whose homes were later attacked.

Albuquerque police arrested Pena on January 16, more than a month after the shootings at the county commissioner's home, the report added.

The police reportedly believe that Pena participated in at least one of the shootings but his weapon jammed.

In turn, Pena's lawyer questioned the credibility of a confidential witness who provided information to investigators, the broadcaster said.

