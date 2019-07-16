UrduPoint.com
US Court Orders Blogger To Pay $14Mln For Anti-Semitic Harassment Campaign - Court Docs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) A US Federal court ordered a blogger to pay more than $14 million for an online anti-Semitic campaign targeting state of Montana resident Tanya Gersh, court documents revealed.

"It is recommended...

a judgment be entered awarding Gersh $4,042,438 in compensatory damages and $10,000,000 in punitive damages," the document said on Monday.

In 2017, Gersh filed an action against defendant Andrew Anglin for an alleged online anti-Semetic campaign.

The court also ordered Anglin to remove from his website all photos and images of Gersh and blog posts encouraging readers to contact her and her family, according to the court document.

