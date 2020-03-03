US Court Orders Concord Management to Comply With Mueller Subpoena by March 4 - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A US Federal court gave Russian company Concord Management and Consulting LLC until March 4 to provide proof of compliance with a subpoena related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, court documents revealed on Monday.

"The Court gives defendant until Wednesday, March 4th by 5:00 p.m. [10:00 p.m. GMT] to show proof of compliance with the subpoena if compliance has not already occurred," the document filed in a Washington, DC federal district court said after a status conference.

Mueller indicted Concord Management for allegedly interfering in the 2016 US presidential election.

The company has pleaded not guilty and mounted a vigorous defense ahead of an anticipated criminal trial.

If Concord will not provide required proof, they may be held in contempt by the court, according to a court filing.

The Mueller report accuses the Russian government of direct involvement with Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and companies he controlled, including Concord Management and the internet Research Agency, in election meddling.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied any interference in the US political system.