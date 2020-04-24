US Court Orders Halt to 'Ozone Therapy' as COVID-19 Treatment - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) A Federal court in the state of Texas stopped a company from offering treatment for coronavirus patients with a steam sauna saturated with ozone, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

"In a civil complaint and accompanying court papers filed in US District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the Department of Justice alleged that the defendants, Purity Health and Wellness Centers and one of the firm's principals, Jean Juanita Allen, fraudulently promoted so-called ozone therapy as a treatment for COVID-19. The defendants agreed to be bound by a permanent injunction barring them from representing that ozone could be used to treat or cure COVID-19," the release said.

The court filings alleged that Allen claimed Purity's ozone treatments - which she asserted would increase oxygen in the blood, making it impossible for viruses to manifest - were 95 percent effective even for someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

She claimed a team of "doctors" had recommended an "ozone steam sauna" for someone with COVID-19," the release said.

"This defendant preyed on public fear, peddling bogus treatments that had absolutely no effect against COVID-19," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Cox said in the release.

Ozone marked the latest purported coronavirus therapy targeted by US authorities against companies that advertise home-cooked remedies such as drinking bleach.

President Donald Trump added to the confusion by suggesting disinfectants could be administered in the blood or lungs as a possible treatment. Although the president later said he was not serious, his remarks on Thursday prompted the company that makes Lysol brand disinfectant to issue a public statement warning customers not to drink the product, which is poisonous if ingested.