US Court Orders Hillary Clinton Deposition on Benghazi Attack - Watchdog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A Federal court in Washington, DC granted a request to depose Hillary Clinton in a lawsuit seeking documents on conflicting explanations of a terrorist attack on a US consulate in Libya, Judicial Watch said in a press release.

"The ruling comes in Judicial Watch's lawsuit that seeks records concerning talking points or updates on the Benghazi attack," the release said on Monday.

The lawsuit challenges Clinton and the Obama administration's assertion that the attack on the US consulate in Benghazi resulted from an anti-American demonstration that got out of control on the 11th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the release said.

Four Americans died in Benghazi, including US Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens.

US District Court Judge Royce Lamberth ordered the Clinton deposition, as well as depositions from former Clinton Chief of Staff Cheryl Mills and two other State Department officials, the release said.

In addition, the court granted Judicial Watch's request to subpoena Google for relevant documents and records associated with the Benghazi attack.

The release claimed that Judicial Watch's lawsuit alleging a Benghazi coverup - videos of the consulate showed no demonstration took place - led to the discovery that Clinton used a private server and email account during her tenure as secretary of state during the Obama administration.

Despite revelations that Clinton and other officials illegally transmitted classified material over her unsecured server, the FBI declined to prosecute.

However, the email scandal arguably cost Clinton the 2016 presidential election won by Donald Trump.