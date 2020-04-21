UrduPoint.com
US Court Orders Indefinite Suspension Of Former Trump Aide Robert Gates' Prison Sentence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:20 PM

US Court Orders Indefinite Suspension of Former Trump Aide Robert Gates' Prison Sentence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) A US Federal court in Washington, DC ordered a 45- day intermittent prison sentence for former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates suspended, according to a filing by Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Tuesday.

The filing grants in part a motion by Gates to modify the terms of a 45-day sentence imposed as a result of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion, which allowed Gates to serve his time on weekends.

"It is ordered that the condition of the defendant's probation that calls for intermittent confinement is hereby suspended indefinitely, pending further order of the court," Jackson wrote.

In December, Jackson sentenced Gates to a sentence of three years probation plus 45 days in jail, to be served on weekends.

Gates, who cooperated with the Mueller investigation, pleaded guilty to working with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's unreported lobbying operation in Ukraine and for lying to investigators.

On Monday, Gates asked the judge to change the sentence to home confinement, claiming that weekend commutes between jail and his home threatened to expose his wife, who is battling cancer, to the novel coronavirus.

Tuesday's ruling also ordered Gates' probation officer to report on how much time Gates has spent in jail and how much community service he has performed so far.

