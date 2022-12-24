UrduPoint.com

US Court Orders Marine Corps To Let Sikh Recruits Maintain Beards, Wear Turbans - Ruling

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) A US Court of Appeals on Friday ordered the Marine Corps to let Sikh recruits maintain beards and wear turbans, rejecting a district court's decision that said permitting religious exemptions would reduce cohesion, according to court documents.

"We reverse the district court's denial of preliminary injunctive relief for Jaskirat Singh and Milaap Chahal and remand to the district court for the prompt entry of a preliminary injunction requiring the Marine Corps to allow them to enlist without shaving their heads or beards and while bearing those articles of faith," the US Court of Appeals said in its ruling.

The Marine Corps had refused to make religious exemptions to grooming rules during 13 weeks of basic training for three Sikh recruits who passed the requisite tests last year to enlist.

The three recruits, however, could maintain their beards and turbans at times other than basic training, according to the court documents.

The US Court of Appeals also said the Marine Corps exempted men with skin conditions from shaving, permitted most tattoos and allowed women to maintain their hairstyles, which are quintessential expressions of identity.

