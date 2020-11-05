UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Orders Release Of Russia's Osipova - Filing

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Court Orders Release of Russia's Osipova - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The US Court of Appeals for the Tenth District on Wednesday ordered authorities to release Russian national Bogdana Osipova-Mobley from prison.

"Order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to release Ms. Mobley forthwith pending resentencing," the court document said.

The court ordered to schedule a date for resentencing via videoconference and impose standard conditions of release pending resentencing.

Related Topics

Russia From Court

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

2 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

1 hour ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

1 hour ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

1 hour ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

1 hour ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.