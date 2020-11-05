WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The US Court of Appeals for the Tenth District on Wednesday ordered authorities to release Russian national Bogdana Osipova-Mobley from prison.

"Order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to release Ms. Mobley forthwith pending resentencing," the court document said.

The court ordered to schedule a date for resentencing via videoconference and impose standard conditions of release pending resentencing.