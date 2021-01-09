(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Russian national Bogdana Osipova must bring her children back to the United States or will face a prison term as early as February, Assistant US Attorney Jason Hart said during a court hearing concerning replacement sentencing on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, another US court conducted a separate hearing during which Osipova was ordered to bring her children back to her former husband Brian Mobley in the state of Kansas by February 24 or to appear in the prison on the charge of contempt of court.

US District Judge Eric Melgren sentenced Osipova to the term she already served.

In 2014, Osipova left the United States with her child without former husband Mobley's consent while she was pregnant with another child. Osipova was arrested upon returning to the United States in 2017 and sentenced to seven years in prison for child abduction and extortion.

In August, the Kansas Court of Appeals cleared Osipova of the extortion charges and ordered a revision of the verdict. Abduction of a child by one of the parents is punishable by a sentence of three years in prison - the amount of time Osipova already served.