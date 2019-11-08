UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

US Court Orders Trump to Pay $2Mln for Misuse of Charity Funds - New York Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The New York Supreme Court has ordered US President Donald Trump to pay a $2 million penalty for misusing funds from his charitable foundation for his own interests, including during the 2016 presidential campaign, the office of New York Attorney Letitia James said in a press release on Thursday.

"New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that the New York Supreme Court ordered Donald J. Trump to pay $2 million in damages for improperly using charitable assets to intervene in the 2016 presidential primaries and further his own political interests," the release said.

James filed a lawsuit against the Donald J.

Trump Foundation in June 2018, arguing that the organization used charity funds for Trump's own personal, business and political interests such as the 2016 presidential campaign.

As part of the settlement, Trump has admitted to misusing Trump Foundation funds and has agreed to restrictions on future charitable service and constant reporting to the New York Attorney General if he creates a new charity.

In addition, the release said the settlement requires mandatory training for Trump's children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump in order to ensure this type of illegal activity does not happen again.

