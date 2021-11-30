UrduPoint.com

US Court Orders Unredaction Of Items Pertaining To Trump Jr. In Mueller Report - Filing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:42 PM

US Court Orders Unredaction of Items Pertaining to Trump Jr. in Mueller Report - Filing

A US federal appeal court ordered that information about former President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., included in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report of the Russia investigation is further unredacted, court records revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) A US Federal appeal court ordered that information about former President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., included in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report of the Russia investigation is further unredacted, court records revealed on Tuesday.

"The District Court is to order DOJ (Department of Justice) to disclose the material it withheld pursuant to Exemption 7 (C) only on the following pages of the Joint Appendix: 579, 749-50 and 753," the court document said.

The appeal was filed by BuzzFeed news and the Electronic Privacy Information Center in an appeal over redacted information in a Freedom on Information Act (FOIA) request related to the Mueller investigation.

BuzzFeed News reporter Jason Leopold, who led efforts to disclose further information, wrote on Twitter that the appeal will further disclose redacted information pertaining to Trump Jr., among others.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Trump Court

Recent Stories

Addressing challenges of developing countries must ..

Addressing challenges of developing countries must for world economy's sustained ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Urges Beijing to Launch Investigation into Situ ..

EU Urges Beijing to Launch Investigation into Situation With Tennis Player Peng ..

3 minutes ago
 PPP's rally fails to attract people : Bangash

PPP's rally fails to attract people : Bangash

3 minutes ago
 32 killed in C. Africa rebel attacks: local offici ..

32 killed in C. Africa rebel attacks: local officials

3 minutes ago
 Every Third Australian Parliamentary Employee Expe ..

Every Third Australian Parliamentary Employee Experienced Sexual Harassment - Re ..

49 minutes ago
 Arctic rainfall could dominate snowfall earlier th ..

Arctic rainfall could dominate snowfall earlier than expected: study

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.