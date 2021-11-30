US Court Orders Unredaction of Items Pertaining to Trump Jr. in Mueller Report - Filing

A US federal appeal court ordered that information about former President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., included in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report of the Russia investigation is further unredacted, court records revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) A US Federal appeal court ordered that information about former President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., included in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report of the Russia investigation is further unredacted, court records revealed on Tuesday.

"The District Court is to order DOJ (Department of Justice) to disclose the material it withheld pursuant to Exemption 7 (C) only on the following pages of the Joint Appendix: 579, 749-50 and 753," the court document said.

The appeal was filed by BuzzFeed news and the Electronic Privacy Information Center in an appeal over redacted information in a Freedom on Information Act (FOIA) request related to the Mueller investigation.

BuzzFeed News reporter Jason Leopold, who led efforts to disclose further information, wrote on Twitter that the appeal will further disclose redacted information pertaining to Trump Jr., among others.