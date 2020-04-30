US Court Overturns Law Requiring Proof of American Citizenship to Vote - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) A Federal appeals court threw out a state of Kansas law that required documentary proof of US citizenship to vote, the American Civil Liberties (ACLU) said on Wednesday.

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit by the ACLU challenging the law on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Kansas and individual Kansans.

"The law illegally mandated documentary proof of citizenship (such as a birth certificate or passport) to register to vote, and blocked more than 30,000 Kansans from registering to vote.

A federal trial court struck down the law citing violations of the National Voter Registration Act and the US Constitution, prompting the state's appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit," the ACLU said in a statement.

The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 requires that all states allow citizens to register to vote by mail. In addition, each voter registration application must allow the applicant to declare they are US citizens under penalty of perjury for submitting a false declaration, according to the Justice Department.