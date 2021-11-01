US Court Postpones Arraignment of Maduro Ally Saab Until November 15 - Court Filing

The US district court for the Southern District of Florida has rescheduled the hearing for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ally, Alex Saab, to November 15, a court filing said on Monday

"Counsel Hearing reset for 11/15/2021 10:00 AM in Miami Division before ...Duty Magistrate," the document said.

Judge Edwin Torres, who presided during the conference, ruled that the time until the next hearing should be excluded from the deadline for trial according to the law. "The Court finds that the ends of justice served by granting this continuance outweigh the interests of the defendant and the public in a speedy trial," the filing added.

Saab was detained in Cape Verde in June 2020 on a US extradition warrant in connection with accusations of Iran sanctions violations. He was en route to Iran on a humanitarian mission for the Venezuelan government when he was arrested during a fuel stop. He was extradited to the US in October of this year to stand trial in Florida over corruption and embezzlement charges brought in July 2019.

Maduro said Saab was "kidnapped" without an arrest warrant and vowed to seek the help of international organizations to fight for his freedom. The Venezuelan government has also suspended participation in talks with the opposition over the incident.