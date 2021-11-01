UrduPoint.com

US Court Postpones Arraignment Of Maduro Ally Saab Until November 15 - Court Filing

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 11:53 PM

US Court Postpones Arraignment of Maduro Ally Saab Until November 15 - Court Filing

The US district court for the Southern District of Florida has rescheduled the hearing for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ally, Alex Saab, to November 15, a court filing said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The US district court for the Southern District of Florida has rescheduled the hearing for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ally, Alex Saab, to November 15, a court filing said on Monday.

"Counsel Hearing reset for 11/15/2021 10:00 AM in Miami Division before ...Duty Magistrate," the document said.

Judge Edwin Torres, who presided during the conference, ruled that the time until the next hearing should be excluded from the deadline for trial according to the law. "The Court finds that the ends of justice served by granting this continuance outweigh the interests of the defendant and the public in a speedy trial," the filing added.

Saab was detained in Cape Verde in June 2020 on a US extradition warrant in connection with accusations of Iran sanctions violations. He was en route to Iran on a humanitarian mission for the Venezuelan government when he was arrested during a fuel stop. He was extradited to the US in October of this year to stand trial in Florida over corruption and embezzlement charges brought in July 2019.

Maduro said Saab was "kidnapped" without an arrest warrant and vowed to seek the help of international organizations to fight for his freedom. The Venezuelan government has also suspended participation in talks with the opposition over the incident.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Iran Miami Florida Cape Verde June July October November 2019 2020 From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

54 minutes ago
 High-rise building collapses in Nigeria's Lagos, p ..

High-rise building collapses in Nigeria's Lagos, people trapped: officials

18 seconds ago
 Dutch Court Adds Almaz-Antey's Answers to Defense ..

Dutch Court Adds Almaz-Antey's Answers to Defense Questions in MH17 Case

21 seconds ago
 Pakistan debunks ex-Afghan official's 'outlandish' ..

Pakistan debunks ex-Afghan official's 'outlandish' claim of its role in Taliban' ..

22 seconds ago
 At least three dead, more trapped after Lagos high ..

At least three dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse

24 minutes ago
 Nadal targets Australian Open warm-up return in De ..

Nadal targets Australian Open warm-up return in December

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.