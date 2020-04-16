US Court Postpones Parnas Jury Trial to February 1 - Document

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The US district court in New York has rescheduled a trial on February 1, 2021 for Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas and his colleagues Igor Fruman, Andrey Kukushkin and David Correia who allegedly acted on behalf of US President Donald Trump to undermine Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign, a court notice revealed on Wednesday.

"Jury Trial set for February 1, 2021 at 09:30 a.m. [EST] before Judge J. Paul Oetken," the court notice said.

The pretrial conference is currently scheduled for November 30, 2020.

Initially, the court set a trial for October 5, 2020. However, the US government and defendants asked the court to postpone the hearing due to complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"The defendants have proposed to adjourn the current schedule as follows, to which the Government does not object... trial adjourned from October 5, 2020 to a date in February 2021 convenient for the Court," US attorneys said in a letter on Tuesday.

Parnas has allegedly been linked to Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. In October, US Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Parnas and three other businessmen - Igor Fruman, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin - for funneling $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States.